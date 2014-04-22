New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Furniture and Homewares Stores in Norway"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- After several years of strong growth in the home market in Norway, the market began to slow down in 2013. This resulted in slightly slower growth in home improvement and gardening stores which decreased in value sales from 4% in 2012 to 3% in 2013. According to Norges Bank, the annual growth in house prices saw a clear downward trend since December 2012. This trend is expected to continue as banks want to restrict their lending standards further for Norwegian households.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in Norway report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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