Fast Market Research recommends "Gas Shale Development in Emerging Countries (Poland, China, Australia, Argentina and South Africa) - Market Analysis, Industry Scenario and Key Companies" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- "Gas Shale Development in Emerging Countries (Poland, China, Australia, Argentina and South Africa) - Market Analysis, Industry Scenario and Key Companies" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData analyzing shale gas prospects and developments in countries beyond North America. The report provides information regarding gas shale resources, shale gas reserves, exploration, and development activities in countries such as Poland, China, Australia, Argentina, and South Africa.
Shale gas development activities, which are credited with turning around the energy scenario in North America, are now being taken up in other parts of the world. Currently, some of the major destinations for shale gas exploration activities beyond North America include Poland, China, Australia, Argentina and South Africa. Among these countries, Poland is currently at the forefront of shale gas development with active exploration blocks, and licensing completed. In other countries such as Argentina, Australia and China focus is also increasing on shale gas development activities. A number of other countries are also developing plans and policies for shale gas development. The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
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Scope
This report provides an analysis of shale gas development in Poland, China, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and other countries such as Ukraine, Germany, France, Brazil and India. The report primarily focuses on -
- Drivers and issues for shale gas development activities in Poland, China, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, Ukraine, Germany, France, Brazil and India
- The major sedimentary basins with shale gas potential.
- Up-to-date shale gas development activities in Poland, China, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and other countries, along with policies and regulations for shale gas exploration and development
- Recent gas shale deals including mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions in the gas shale industry
- The activities of major companies involved in gas shale development in the aforementioned countries
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance the reader's decision-making capabilities by providing the following -
- Identification of the key trends and challenges involved in shale gas development activities in Poland, China, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and other countries such as Ukraine, Germany, France, Brazil and India
- Insights into the financial deals (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) and activity involving shale gas assets in the mentioned countries in recent years
- Details of the incentives offered by various governments across the world to encourage domestic shale gas development
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