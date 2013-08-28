Now Available: Germany Beer Market Insights 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Beer Market Insights 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Product Synopsis
A detailed market research report on the Germany beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Germany beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Beer specialties and regional brands showed a positive development in 2012, in spite of a flat beer market for the second year running. 2012 was a challenging year for the beer industry in Germany as new sales opportunities were desperately needed to stabilize the beer volume. While consumers have adopted a positive outlook for the German economy, businesses are rather skeptical.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Increasing costs for raw material and labor and threatened export volumes pose some concerns for exporters, especially as exports to non-European countries have been established as new growth markets. Many consumers feel that national beers are quite interchangeable in taste and image, lacking in individual character.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Germany Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Germany Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A-BINBEV GERMANY, AUGUSTINER BRAU WAGNER KG, BADISCHE STAATSBRAUEREI ROTHAUS AG, BITBURGER GRUPPE, BRAU HOLDING INTERNATIONAL GmbH andCo.KGaA, ERDINGER WEISSBRAU, FRANKFURTER BRAUHAUS GMBH, KULMBACHER BRAUEREI GRUPPE AG, PAULANER GMBH and CO KG
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