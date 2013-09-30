Now Available: Global Biotechnology

New Biotechnology market report from MarketLine: "Global Biotechnology"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Global Biotechnology industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global biotechnology market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The biotechnology market consists of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products based on advanced biotechnology research.
- The global biotechnology market had total revenues of $304.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The medical/healthcare segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $182.5bn, equivalent to 60.0% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $468.2bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the biotechnology market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalbiotechnology market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key biotechnology market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global biotechnology market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global biotechnology market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global biotechnology market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global biotechnology market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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