New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Global Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- "Global Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of global business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on global trends in hotel accommodation and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2013-2014. The report also benchmarks the types of hotels that business travelers choose and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. This report also examines new technologies, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers, and also analyzes the key drivers and popular promotional offers which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Overall, 44% of survey respondents rated 'mid-scale' hotels as the type of hotel they expect to stay in over the next 12 months
- In total, 50% of respondents selected 'company recommendation' as the preferred method of hotel selection, while 42% selected 'online search' and 29% selected 'regular brand'
- For a hotel to be considered green, respondents consider 'low energy light bulbs' and 'reduced usage of plastic materials' as the key sustainability facilities that hotels should adopt
- Survey results show that 'wireless email' and 'view and manage room reservations online' are important mobile technology features for global business travelers
- Survey results indicate that 'early check-in and late check-out facility', 'room upgrades' and 'reduced room tariffs for frequent visitors' are the most attractive promotional offers for business travelers
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection
- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities
- Critical social responsibility initiatives
- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations
- Importance of mobile technology services
- Key drivers of frequent visits and popularity of promotional offers
- Strategic initiatives for repeat business
Reasons to Get This Report
- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and the changes in hotel accommodation expenditure to determine business growth opportunities
- Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection and key channels for research to channelize marketing resources for better return on investment
- Explore business traveler affinity towards green certification and sustainability initiatives and successfully implement them into hotel operations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Holiday Inn Express, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Indian Hotels Company Limited, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hyatt, Westin, Starwood, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Accor, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Choice Hotels International (CHI), StepStone Hospitality, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts
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