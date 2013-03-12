New Construction market report from Timetric: "Global Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market globally:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America
- Market values provided for Cranes and overhead lifting equipment, Mobile lifting frames, Overhead traveling cranes, Self-propelled lifting equipment (railed), Tower and pedestal jib cranes, Transporter, gantry and bridge cranes, Lifting trucks, Self-propelled forklift trucks, Self-propelled trucks with lifting or handling capability, Other forklift trucks, Lift and skip hoists, Electrical Lift and skip hoist, Non-electrical Lift and skip hoists, Winches, Elevators and conveyors, Pneumatic Elevators and conveyors, Continuous action Elevators and conveyors, Parts and accessories, Crane and forklift parts, Lift, skip hoist and escalator parts, Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips
- Breakdown of values at the country level (44 countries)
- Analysis of key events and factors driving the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market globally
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market valued US$109.5 billion in 2011, of which the Asia-Pacific region constituted a 44.4% share, making it the largest regional market for cranes, lifting and handling equipment in the world.
- In terms of growth, the global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market recorded a CAGR of 0.88% during the review period. The key contributor to this marginal growth rate was the decline in yearly growth rate by 18.5% in 2009.
- The past decade witnessed unprecedented growth in the Chinese construction industry, increasing the demand for the cranes and material handling equipment. In response to the global financial crisis, the Chinese government introduced a CNY4.0 trillion (US$580 billion) stimulus package in 2008, with a large portion of this investment assigned to the development of public infrastructure.
- Asia is a highly price-sensitive market. High import duties and registration laws relating to the import of new cranes led to the widespread use of second-hand cranes in Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.
- The adoption of environmentally-friendly technologies and practices among manufacturing and distribution industries is increasing. The hydrogen fuel cell system is emerging as an alternative to traditional batteries. Hydrogen fuel-powered forklifts not only help to improve productivity but also have a lower carbon footprint.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd, IHI Construction Machinery Ltd, Kato Works Co. Ltd, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Liebherr-International AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Global Market for Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment to 2015: Market Guide - Plus
- Global Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment to 2015: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide - Plus
- Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment in Europe to 2015: Market Guide - Plus
- Global Crawler Cranes to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Mobile Truck & Mount Cranes to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Overhead Cranes to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Tower & Jib Cranes to 2015: Market Guide
- Arcelor Temirtau - Long Steel Rolling Mill - Karagandy - Construction Project Profile