Now Available: Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market to grow at a CAGR of 65.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce desktop infrastructure costs. The Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market has also been witnessing the evolution of cloud computing and cloud-based services. However, the requirement for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-hosted-virtual-desktop-market-2012-2016



Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hosted Virtual Desktop market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and VMware Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Dell Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive Inc., Rackspace Hosting Inc., RedHat Inc., and Unidesk Corp.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171954



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop Model

6.2 Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Sizing and Forecast

6.3 Average Cost per Seat per Year

6.4 End-user Segmentation by Operating System

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Segmentation by Geography

7.2 Hosted Virtual Desktop Market in the Americas

7.3 Hosted Virtual Desktop Market in EMEA Region

7.4 Hosted Virtual Desktop Market in APAC Region



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/