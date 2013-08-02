Now Available : Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market to grow at a CAGR of 21.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance customer experience. The Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market has also been witnessing an increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises. However, the emerging threat from open-source mobile device management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-mobile-device-management-enterprise-software-market-2012-2016



Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Airwatch LLC, Fiberlink Communications Corp., Good Technology Inc., and Mobilelron Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are BoxTone Inc., IBM Corp., SAP AG, Sophos Inc., SOTI Inc., Symantec Corp., and Zenprise Inc.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172405



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/