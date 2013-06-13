Now Available: Globe Medical Tech, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Globe Medical Tech, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Globe Medical Tech, Inc. (GMT) is a medical device company. The company develops and markets products for the medical industry. It provides services for each stage of product development, from patent analysis, engineering design, and prototype validation to assistance in FDA clinical trial testing and low-cost clean room manufacturing in China. GMT specializes in creating custom drug delivery solutions including syringes of all types, auto-retractable safety syringes, prefillable safety syringes, and traditional drug delivery systems. The company has engineering design and injection molding facilities with a clean-room manufacturing presence in China. GMT is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Globe Medical Tech, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
Globe Medical Tech, Inc.
