New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In 2013 the major grocery players in Costa Rica considered that the retailing scenario had not undergone any significant changes in comparison to 2012, with a clear trend that continues to benefit the development of larger discounter formats on the one hand, and convenience stores on the other. Wal-Mart de Centroamerica continues to rely on the positive results achieved by its warehouse style discounters format Maxi Pali, which was designed as a rural hypermarket targeted at lower-income...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Costa Rica report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Costa Rica
- Non-Grocery Retailers in Costa Rica
- Non-Store Retailing in Costa Rica
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in Mexico
- Retailing in Indonesia
- Retailing in China
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in Slovakia