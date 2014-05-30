New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- At first glance, the main event of 2013 in frozen processed food appeared to be the impact of the horsemeat scandalon meat-based products, notably frozen pizzas, frozen ready meals, frozen processed red meat and filled pastry snacks (included in other frozen processed food). However, there was no real change in the growth of frozen processed food during the first few months of 2013. There is still slight growth in current value terms in 2013 overall, notably thanks to the growth of hard discounters during the last couple of years of the review period. jjMarketers have also observed a transfer from frozen ready meals, a category which was already losing popularitybefore the horsemeat scandal due to a waning level of innovation, to products with higher added value, such as frozen pizzas and snacks.
Competitive Landscape
In a fragmented competitive landscape, Iglo Belgium remains the leading company in frozen processed food in 2013. The company benefits from strong brand loyalty and recognition among consumers due to its wide product portfolio across core categories such as frozen processed fish/seafood, frozen ready meals,frozen processed vegetables, frozen processed poultry and frozen processed potatoes. It still made progress in chicken and fish sticks and frozen processed vegetables in 2012, but seemed to face new assaults from hard discounters and grocery retailers' private label products in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
One of the main stories of frozen processed food in Belgium over the forecast period is expected to be a change in its distribution, with thefurther development of the French chain Picard, which already has three outlets in the country. This upmarket retailer of frozen processed food has arrived at just the right moment to offset the closureof O'Cool stores.With ambitious expansion plans and after buying most of its competitors, local chain O'Coolwas hit hard by the crisis in 2008/2009, when Belgian consumers began to reduce the number of stores they frequented, opting for 'one stop shopping' to weather the financial storm. O'Cool also began to focus on 'one-stop shopping' by offering fresh and dried products, but this was a mistake and proved unsuccessful. Over the latter part of the review period, the chain sold off most of its network of supermarkets and discounters, which has created an opportunity for Picard.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Frozen Processed Food industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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