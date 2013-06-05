Now Available: Gum in Slovakia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Gum in Slovakia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Gum sales in Slovakia are close to saturation. Slovakian consumers are educated and aware of positive aspects of gum chewing on the teeth, and fresh breath is an important lifestyle attribute. Consumers are becoming more educated also thanks to the promotion and marketing of the leading gum brands.
Euromonitor International's Gum in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
