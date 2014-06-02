New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Traditionally in Colombia chemists were independent players, with one outstanding cooperative, Copidrogas, which over the previous ten years doubled its number of affiliates. This cooperative has been so successful that others are following suit. Recently, some regional distributors of medicines created a unified company and a network of chemists under the Droguerias Roxi banner, which allows them to improve the power of negotiation with the different pharmaceutical laboratories and suppliers, translating into efficiencies to consumers as a result of economies of scale. This trend will continue to strengthen during the forecast period and almost all of the 20,000 chemists in the country will belong to some sort of associative scheme.
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Competitive Landscape
Cooperativa de pequenos droguistas - Copidrogas continued to lead the category with a value share of 14% in 2013. This company has a wide network of affiliates throughout the country as well as six distribution centres in different regions, which facilitates efficient distribution. The company's strength is the competitive prices it offers to consumers as it has a strong negotiation power with laboratories and other suppliers selling through its 4,700 points of sale, making it a very attractive proposition for them. In 2013 the company's sales rose by 9% in current value terms.
Industry Prospects
The forecast period is predicted to grow at a faster pace compared to the review period. The performance will continue to be underpinned by the expansion of chained parapharmacies and chemists as well as by other health and beauty specialists, mainly healthfood stores, which will continue gaining ground.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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