Now Available: Health and Wellness in the Czech Republic

Fast Market Research recommends "Health and Wellness in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The health and wellness trend continues to develop in the Czech Republic. Czech consumers have shown more interest in wellness variants of packaged food and beverages in recent years and are taking better care of their health, in tandem with clever marketing of leading producers. Amongst the groups attracting the most vivid interest are better for you packaged food, fortified packaged food, energy drinks, fortified concentrates, fortified tea and naturally healthy (NH) tea. Sales of organic...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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