Now Available: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Portugal

Summary
GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Portugal". The report is an essential source of information on and analysis of the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Portugal. It identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, as well as the healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2011, Portugal's population stood at approximately 10.56 million, and growth is proving sluggish due to low birth rates and an increase in life expectancy, which means that policymakers are now faced with the problem of a large and growing elderly population. The country's pharmaceutical market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $5.6 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1%. The medical device market was worth approximately $1.5 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $2 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 3.4%.
These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
- An increasing elderly population
- Universal healthcare insurance
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Portugal, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The major pharmaceutical players are Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis and Bial; and the major medical device players are Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories and GE Healthcare.
- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and the healthcare infrastructure and expenditures
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market in Portugal
