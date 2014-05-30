Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Heating Appliances in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- As air treatment products, demand for heating appliances in Portugal is highly seasonal, and is influenced mainly by the prevailing weather conditions. Accordingly, the relatively cold winter in Portugal in early 2013 led to better growth rates being recorded in the majority of categories in heating appliances when compared with other appliances. Volume sales of heating appliances decreased by only 3% in 2013, rising to 342,000 units. Current value sales, meanwhile, decreased by 1%.
Competitive Landscape
Heating appliances is highly fragmented, with many small manufacturers present alongside large multinational brands, such as Rowenta and De'Longhi. Present for many years and enjoying a strong position in other small appliances, Rowenta led heating appliances thanks to its popularity in fan heaters and oil-filled radiators, with an overall volume share of 4%. Whilst SEB Portugal Electrodomesticos bet on quality with its Rowenta brand, BSHP Electrodomesticos bet on price with its Ufesa brand, which had a volume share of 3% and was second.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
In common with the trends in air treatment products and major appliances in Portugal, during the forecast period increasing numbers of Portuguese consumers are expected to opt for energy-efficient heating appliances. In addition, style and aesthetic design are set to continue to play a very important role in the category, as increasing numbers of Portuguese consumers are set to look for appliances which blend in with the rest of their decor. Innovation is likely to be one of the key attributes attracting Portuguese consumers to more expensive heating appliances during the forecast period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Heating Appliances industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Heating Appliances industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Heating Appliances in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Heating Appliances in Portugal?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Heating Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Heating Appliances in Hungary
- Heating Appliances in Denmark
- Heating Appliances in Hong Kong, China
- Heating Appliances in Chile
- Heating Appliances in India
- Heating Appliances in Poland
- Heating Appliances in Mexico
- Heating Appliances in Austria
- Heating Appliances in Italy