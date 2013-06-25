Now Available: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Helena Laboratories Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Helena Laboratories Corp. (Helena) is a medical device company. The company manufactures and supplies clinical laboratory instruments and reagents. Its products include electrophoresis analyzers, densitometers, electrophoresis supplies, hemostasis reagents and instruments, immunology and protein diagnostic products, column chromatography supplies, disposable laboratory plasticware and test kits for fecal occult blood. Helena develops diagnostic tests. The company supplies products through its distribution network in Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica and others. Its clients include medical centers, hospitals, reference laboratories and private doctor's laboratories. The company has ISO 13485:2003 certification. Helena is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Helena Laboratories Corp. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Olympus Medical Systems Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- MolecularMD, Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- ARTANN Laboratories, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Computer Vision Systems Laboratories Corp. (CVSL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Corgenix Medical Corporation (CONX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update