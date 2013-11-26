Now Available: HEPQUANT, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "HEPQUANT, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- HEPQUANT, LLC (HEPQUANT) is a medical device company. The company develops and markets products for measuring liver function. HEPQUANT's products include HepQuant-STAT, HepQuant-SHUNT, and HepQuant-FLOW. Its HepQuant-STAT is used in screening assay to identify patients with diminished liver function due to undiagnosed chronic liver disease; HepQuant-SHUNT is designed to assess the portal circulation; and HepQuant-FLOW is developed to assess portal blood flow. The company's products improve diagnosis and aid clinical management. HEPQUANT provides analysis and assessments of research applications of hepquant tests; pocessing and analysis of serum samples; and analysis of data and relationship to utility and outcomes. It serves patients suffering from chronic liver disease. HEPQUANT is headquarterd in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the HEPQUANT, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovia LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Veridex, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- AnalizaDx, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Maquet Cardiovascular, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Autoimmune Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Control Medical Technology, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Advanced Medical Diagnostics, LLC. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Redyns Medical, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update