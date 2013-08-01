Now Available: Herbal/Traditional Products in Japan

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Herbal/Traditional Products in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Herbal/traditional products declined in value by 1% during 2012. This was mainly due to the sharp decline recorded in demand for herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, a category which declined in value by 5% during 2012. Unlike spring 2011 when very high pollen counts were recorded in Japan, the pollen count in the atmosphere in Japan during spring 2012 was merely moderate and this meant far fewer Japanese people suffering from the symptoms of pollen allergy during...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
