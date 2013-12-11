Now Available: HNWI Asset Allocation in the US to 2013

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of the US HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of the US HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- In 2012, business interests were the largest asset class for HNWIs in the US, accounting for 30.3% of total HNWI assets, followed by equities with 27.4%, real estate with 16.9%, fixed-income with 11%, cash with 8.8%, and alternatives with 5.6%.
- Equities and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period, driven by strong recovery in the US economy.
- The value of business interests decreased slightly during the review period, from 31.8% of US HNWI assets in 2008 to 30.3% in 2012.
- Over the forecast period, HNWI holdings in cash and fixed-income are expected to decline further as an asset class. After substantial growth during the review period, equities and alternative holdings are expected to decrease substantially over the forecast period.
- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$4.01 trillion, representing 18.9% of the wealth holdings of US HNWIs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of the US HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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