Fast Market Research recommends "Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- During 2013 real estate activity in Auckland and Christchurch underpinned growth across the country. Strong housing demand and housing price growth boosted consumer spending, particularly on home renovations and hardware. Furthermore, low prices and easier access to credit enhanced consumer confidence and spending, adding to the positive performance of the channel.
Euromonitor International's Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Furniture and Homewares Stores, Home Improvement and Gardening Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Retailing in New Zealand to 2017
- Retailing in New Zealand
- The Future of Retailing in India to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in South Korea to 2017
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Spain to 2017
- Retailing in Germany
- The Future of Retailing in Australia to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Brazil to 2017