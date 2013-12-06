Fast Market Research recommends "Home Automation & Controls Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Outdoor Control, Communication Protocols, Standards & Data Distribution) & Geography (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Off late, the home automation and controls have not only led to power savings but have also enhanced the living standards, in turn, offering a convenient life. This report, based on the extensive research study on home automation & controls market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of home automation & controls; specifically, lighting control, security control, access control, HVAC control, entertainment control, outdoor control, and communication protocols, standards, and data distribution. Lighting controls comprise of relay systems, central power systems, controllable breakers, sensors, manual switches, dimming systems, and accessories. Security controls include intrusion detection systems, video surveillance systems, motion sensors, and touch-screens & keypads. The products covered under access control are access control systems, door contacts, motion-sensors, and touch-screens & keypads. Products like thermostats, zone & climate control, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, and keypads constitute the HVAC controls. Entertainment controls include audio & volume controls, multimedia room controls, home theatre system controls, and touch-screens & keypads. Outdoor controls comprise of standalone & network controls, landscape controls, and parking garage controls. Various types of communication protocols and wireless technologies have been discussed in this report; such as Zigbee, Z-Wave, EnOcean, Bluetooth, and many more. Linear ballasts, central power systems/inverter systems, and battery packs constitute the other controls segment. The report covers the entire spectrum of the market, as well as its sub-segments, through extensively detailed classifications.
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The lighting controls regulate and save power through devices such as dimming systems and sensors. Among all the products, HVAC controls is the most mature market segment followed by the security and access controls market; thanks to the increasing concerns for safety and security. Home automation has dominated the overall automation and controls market due to the early adoption of control products in this segment. Initialized with wired technologies, home automation and controls market has entered the era of wireless technologies, today. The wireless technologies have further increased the deployment of automation controls in the market; especially, in retrofit houses as they avoid reconstruction or renovations of the buildings.
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