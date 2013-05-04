Now Available: Home Improvement in Italy

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Home improvement is becoming very popular in Italy. Shrinking disposable incomes and a growing interest in DIY is turning out to be a winning cocktail for the category. In fact, despite the negative economic scenario, home improvement is faring quite well posting a value growth rate of 3% in 2011 against any positive previous expectation.
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide