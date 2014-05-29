Fast Market Research recommends "Homeshopping in Denmark" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- It is pure inertia which is keeping homeshopping alive. A limited number of companies, which have been on the homeshopping market since long before the average Dane heard about the internet, carry on their established businesses. This is possible because these companies built up their consumer base long ago and although this consumer base is obviously shrinking, it has not yet completely disappeared. But that new major entries should happen in homeshopping, reviving the category and expanding the consumer base, is hardly imaginable. The only future direction for homeshopping is down, and it is just a question of time before the market size becomes negligible.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Homeshopping industry in Denmark with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Homeshopping industry in Denmark, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Homeshopping in Denmark market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Denmark?
- What products continue to sell well through the homeshopping channel?
- How is the homeshopping channel being affected by the growth of internet retailing?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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