Now Available: Homewares in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Homewares in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- South Africa's homewares category has seen significant growth during the review period due to frequent replacements and trading up to quality products. According to the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), consumer inflation on homewares compared with home furnishings and home improvement categories remained much lower than the country's inflation rate in 2012, making these products attractive to consumers.
Euromonitor International's Homewares in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dining, Kitchen.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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