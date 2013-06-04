Now Available: Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Fresh ground coffee remains hugely popular in the Dominican Republic, and combined with chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks continues to contribute to the growth of the hot drinks market in the country. While this growth continued to be moderate in 2012, hot drinks continued to appeal to a loyal customer base, based on tradition, lifestyle and personal preference. More niche products, such as instant coffee and tea, attract higher-income consumers and develop their marketing strategies to...
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
