New Transportation research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The US hybrid and electric car market has grown strongly in recent years. The dominance of Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is being challenged by other manufacturers, such as Ford Motor Company (Ford). This case study examines recent movements in the market, factors influencing these trends, and analyzes Toyota and Ford's position in the US hybrid and electric car market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Find out what the major movements in the US hybrid and electric car market have been in the past few years, and what has been driving them.
- Get a range of data on the US hybrid and electric car market, including historical sales volumes, market share and market segment information.
- This report includes analysis of Toyota and Ford's current US electrified product lineups, and recent issues that they have faced.
- This case study identifies Toyota and Ford's future plans in the hybrid and electric car market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Sales volumes of electric and hybrid cars have been fluctuating in the US over the past few years, with the market being hit hard by the economic downturn from 2008 onwards. However, sales picked up in 2012, and continued to grow at a strong pace in 2013.
Although retaining its dominant position, Toyota's market share was eroded in 2013 following increased sales from the likes of Ford, a company that has recently significantly increased its presence in the alternative fuel vehicle market, as well as the success of pure electric vehicles, such as the Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf.
Although the US hybrid and electric car market is currently growing at a strong rate, manufacturers are already moving to new fuel technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells and solar power. This shows that manufacturers are committed to alternative fuel vehicles in the long term, and that they are set to grow in importance over the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- Why is the US hybrid and electric car market growing, and why is this set to continue in the coming years?
- What has been the biggest growth area of the US hybrid and electric car market, and what are the reasons behind it?
- How, and why, has Ford taken the number two spot in the US market in terms of sales volume?
- What potential threats does Toyota face in the near future?
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