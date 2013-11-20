Now Available: ICT Procurement Trends in Financial Markets - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans

New Software research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 158 financial market institutions regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that financial market institutions like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which financial market institutions select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Financial market institutions are keen to deploy their technologies on-site as they have to adhere to strict compliance regulations relating to data security. However, institutions are gradually shifting their business processes (which do not involve confidential data) to hosted deployments.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Kable believes that enterprises in the capital markets are gradually shifting their focus towards hosted deployments, primarily driven by advantages such as reduced IT costs and improved scalability and flexibility.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in financial markets in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into financial market institutions' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that financial market institutions are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that financial market institutions are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing financial market institutions' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Purchasing technologies from national resellers is the least preferred approach for financial market institutions as they are not easily accessible to provide value-added services and timely after-sales support.
Financial market institutions are keen to improve their operational efficiencies by streamlining their core business processes. This is fairly evident from the survey, as institutions give the objective of raising efficiency the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
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