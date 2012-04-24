Now Available in 50+ Different Languages and a Bi-Lingual Home Office in the Horizon the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Sets Its Sights on Global Expansion

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters recently announced that its website for the Universal Life Church Radio Network is now available in 50+ different languages. They are working on such a transition for their main Church website as well. In addition the Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks to add personel at the World HQ location who are fluent in both English and Spanish as the Universal Life Church World Headquarter looks to expand with a Corporate Headquarters not just in Canada, but south of the border as well.



Brother Michael, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters states: "......this is top priority as the ULC World HQ wants to reach those within the Catholic and/or Christian Community within the Spanish-speaking community."



Already on Sunday nights Universal Life Church Radio offers a 60 minute program entitled: "Mas Alla Del Sol" offered by Rev. Betty Montez. More programming will follow as ULC Radio looks to expand its daytime schedule with other shows featured in Spanish as well.



Clearly the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is committed to taking the Good News to every corner of the globe and to the ends of the earth as instructed to do so by the Churches founder, Jesus Christ. If you have ever thought of serving our Lord Jesus Christ, regardless of gender the Universal Life Church World Headquarters accepts all baptized Christians as a part of the clergy. Positions are open around the globe!



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com



The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org