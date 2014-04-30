New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- In-car entertainment volume sales in 2012 were slightly higher than in 2011. Value sales, on the other hand, recorded a slight decline. The price-sensitivity of consumers and strong competition from pre-installed entertainment systems (by manufacturers) forced average unit prices to drop.
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- In-Car Entertainment in Italy
- In-Car Entertainment in Russia
- In-Car Entertainment in Egypt
- In-Car Entertainment in Israel
- In-Car Entertainment in Greece
- In-Car Entertainment in Turkey