Now Available: Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Indonesia's consumer electronics market is forecast to grow around 12% in 2013, driven by economic growth and strong demand for smartphones and flat-panel TV sets. The consumer story in Indonesia continues to be one of the brightest in the world and Indonesia's consumer electronics market remains one of the most untapped markets in Asia. In 2012, strong wage growth continued but we believe that the Indonesian consumer has hit its cyclical peak, and now see growth in the space slowing modestly in 2013 to 5.5% from 5.7% in 2012. Despite the challenging nature of distribution in the country, due to its archipelagic structure, a PC penetration rate of less than 2% and digital camera household penetration of less than 20% offer a continued growth opportunity.
Computer hardware sales: US$4.2bn in 2012 to US$4.7bn in 2013, +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised after a slowdown in H112, but growing affordability and credit availability are driving sales in the consumer segment. AV sales: US$4.5bn in 2012 to US$5.0bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised but the flat-screen TV set market continues to grow strongly year-on-year (y-o-y).
Handset sales: US$2.3bn in 2012 to US$2.7bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised smartphones now accounting for around 20% of the local handset market.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Indonesia's score is 42.5 out of 100.0. Indonesia ranks an unchanged 9th in the Asia region in our latest RRR table, ahead of regional peers such as the Philippines and Thailand. Indonesia's vast size and currently low penetration across a range of consumer electronics product categories should see the country rise in the rankings over time.
