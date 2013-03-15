Now Available: Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: We are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for Indonesia's construction sector in 2013 and have maintained our real growth forecasts of 7.2% for the year. Besides favourable macroeconomic fundamentals, we expect conducive monetary conditions, increased government expenditure and the approval of a new land acquisition bill to drive construction activity in 2013. That said, this construction growth of 7.2% is still a slowdown from the estimated growth seen in 2012 (7.6%). Several downside factors (i.e. deepening deficit, bottlenecks in project execution and the 2014 presidential elections) continue to prevent the sector from maximising its growth potential.
The key factors that will facilitate growth are:
- In November 2012, Indonesia announced that it is prepared to offer 14 infrastructure projects worth a combined US$6.1bn to the private sector in 2013. According to Bappenas, the feasibility studies, bidding documents and land for these projects were already available and scheduled to undergo their tendering process in mid-2013. These projects are to be offered under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework and consist mainly of railway, power and water supply projects.
- In December 2012, Indonesia's finance ministry announced that it is planning to borrow IDR1trn (US $103.5mn) through the issuance of sukuk bonds to fund state projects, such as the construction of a 126km double-track railway from Cirebon to Kroya in West Java, valued at IDR1.5trn (US $155.3mn). However, the projects that will be eligible will be decided by the finance ministry.
- In December 2012, the Indonesian government approved the environment impact assessment (EIA) done by Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo II) for the construction of the Kalibaru port, an expansion of the Tanjung Priok port. The government approval for the EIA means that Pelindo II could start construction works on the Kalibaru port in 2013.
- In January 2013, the Indonesian transportation ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six provincial governments from Sulawesi on the construction of a 2,000km integrated railway network in Sulawesi. The project will entail a total cost of about IDR50trn (US$5.2bn). Construction work is likely to start in 2013, with the project scheduled to be carried out under a PPP scheme.
- In January 2013, Adhi Karya had withdrawn from the Jakarta Semanggi-Kuningan monorail construction project. This withdrawal came about after Jakarta's new governor Joko Widodo asked Adhi Karya to team up with Jakarta Monorail (JM) to develop the project, a proposal rejected by Adhi Karya. Adhi Karya is now proposing to build a 90.65km monorail project that links East Bekasi in West Java to Cibubur and Cawang in East Jakarta.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Argentina Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Romania Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- United States Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Infrastructure Report 2013