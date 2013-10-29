Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Argentina Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Argentina Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance market in Argentina, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the Argentinean personal accident and health insurance market, and also provides analysis of various distribution channels in the market. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Argentina:
- It provides historical values for Argentina's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Argentina's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentinian personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentinian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Argentina
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentinian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: La Meridional Seguros de Argentina, Alico Compania de Seguros SA, ACE Argentina, MetLife Seguros de Vida SA, Santander Rio Seguros SA, BBVA Consolidar Seguros SA, CNP Assurances Compania de Seguros SA
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