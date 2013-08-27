Now Available: INTL FCStone, Inc. (Formerly International Assets Holding Corporation) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "INTL FCStone, Inc. (formerly International Assets Holding Corporation) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research