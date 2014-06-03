Fast Market Research recommends "Ireland Telecommunications Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- This quarter, BMI has utilised the latest operator and regulator data to fine-tune our forecasts. As such, we expect to see slightly stronger mobile subscription growth and slower contraction of the fixedline market. We hold to our current outlook for modest growth in the broadband market on the back of eircom's progress with its next-generation access network, the rollout of 4G LTE services and potential consolidation in the mobile market, as well as the entrance of Electricity Services Board (ESB) into the mass market broadband services arena. That said, we expect price competition to intensify across all sectors, including pay-TV, following eircom's launch of eVision-branded IPTV in Q413.
Key Data
- At the end of 2013 there were 5.626mn mobile subscriptions in Ireland, including mobile broadband and M2M subscriptions. Total mobile subscriptions decreased by 0.2% this quarter while mobile broadband subscriptions declined by 2.8%.
- We estimate that market wide ARPUs recovered slightly to EUR27.2 in Q413, but expect them to drop to EUR25.3 by the end of 2014. However, we forecast that they will recover slightly over the long term, as 3G and 4G penetration rises towards the end of our forecast period to 2018.
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Key Trends & Developments
In January 2014, Electricity Supply Board (ESB) received regulatory approval to build and operate a fibre-optic next generation access network capable of delivering high-speed broadband services to more than 500,000 homes and offices across rural Ireland. While BMI welcomes any initiatives aimed at extending broadband access to Ireland's underserved rural communities, and argue that ESB is better placed than most telecoms operators to do that, we believe the partially state-owned utility will struggle to generate a return on its EUR400mn investment.
ESB will roll out a fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) network that will directly connect 500,000 premises via electricity cable pylons, poles and conduits in areas that incumbent eircom and alternative operators such as Vodafone have bypassed owing to the unprofitability of extending high-cost infrastructure into sparselypopulated and low-income areas. By doing so, it will complement efforts by eircom and UPC in deploying combinations of fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-node (FTTH/FTTN) technologies to larger towns and cities in the Irish countryside.
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