Now Available: Ivoclar Vivadent AG Market Share Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Ivoclar Vivadent AG Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Ivoclar Vivadent AG's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Ivoclar Vivadent AG market share information in two key market categories - Crowns and Bridges and Dental Lasers. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Ivoclar Vivadent AG operates in - Dental devices
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - France, Italy, Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Spain, Germany, China, Canada and Japan.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Crowns and Bridges and Dental Lasers.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Ivoclar Vivadent AG operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Ivoclar Vivadent AG's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Noritake Co., Limited, Dentsply International Inc., Shofu Inc., 3M ESPE Dental Products, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, VITA In-Ceram, Heraeus Kulzer, Inc., Shinhung Co., Ltd., BIOLASE Technology, Inc., AMD Lasers, LLC, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Morita Corporation, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., HOYA ConBio, FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., Osada Electric Company, Limited, DL Medical Spa, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Gigaa Optronics Technology Company Ltd., Sweden & Martina S.P.A.
