Now Available: Jarden Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Jarden Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Jarden Corp ranks among the top 10 manufacturers of small appliances and managed to post accelerating growth in 2011 and 2012, contradicting the global market performance. Jarden's growth was boosted by Latin America, the company's second main market, nevertheless, it is still overly reliant on North America, which accounted for over 76% of its total volume sales. This could become a challenge for the company in the medium term, particularly if economic recovery in the US remains elusive.
Euromonitor International's Jarden Corp in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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