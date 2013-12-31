Now Available: Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- While the Kenyan government is focused on improving the provision of healthcare services, we believe that there is a long way to go before a universal healthcare service can be implemented. Kenya is East Africa's most developed country - yet issues such as the management of insurance contributions and the delayed roll out new regulations regarding the National Health Insurance Fund serve as an example to other African governments promising their population access to universal healthcare.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: KES47.42bn (US$561mn) in 2012 to KES55.29bn (US$638mn) in 2013; 16.6% growth in local currency terms and 13.6% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: KES154.58bn (US$1.83bn) in 2012 to KES179.25bn (US$2.07bn) in 2013; 16.0% growth in local currency terms and 13.0% in US dollar terms.
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Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's Q114 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), Kenya is 19th in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). A large counterfeiting industry, poor healthcare funding, corruption, regulatory deficiencies and a number of other issues will conspire to keep Kenya in a low position in the MEA matrix. Nevertheless, in comparison with many other African markets, most of which are not surveyed by BMI, Kenya offers more commercial promise and a more stable overall business environment.
Key Trends And Developments
Inefficient procurement and supply chain systems, weak quality control procedures and high medicine costs continue to hinder regular access to quality essential medicines in Africa. The efficient procurement of medicines is an important component of an effective medicines supply system, and therefore a major determinant in the quality of healthcare in a country. The East African Community (EAC) has been discussing the prospect of regional pooled procurement of medicines for essential drugs since 2007. In March 2012, the EAC's Medicines Registration Harmonisation Project was successfully launched, securing US$12.5mn in funding.
The prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Kenya dropped to 5.6% from 7.2% between 2007 and 2012, according to the preliminary results of the latest Kenya AIDS Indicator Survey. The fall is mainly attributed to fewer new infections, which are a result of more HIV-positive people being put on treatment, according to Peter Cherutich, the head of prevention at the National AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme. However, officials fear that these gains will not be sustainable unless the country decreases its dependence on donor funding for its HIV programmes. Additionally, studies have found that earlier antiretroviral treatment could decrease the risk of heterosexual HIV transmission by as much as 96%.
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