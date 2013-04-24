Now Available: Kimberly Wechsler Titles in EBook Format

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Fitness Productions, announces the release of 3 of Kimberly’s titles in ebook format for the very first time. An additional seven titles will be released in e-book format over the next several months. Kimberly also has 3 books scheduled for publication May 30, 2013 from Hunter House Publishing Inc.



Kimberly Wechsler is a popular and recognizable Family Fitness Specialist, Nutritionist and Health Coach.



Kimberly’s other books are as follows:



- 101 Cool Pool Games, Hunter House Publishing 2007

- Why Should I Drink More Water? Fitness Productions, 2013

- Smoothies! Become a Smoothie Alchemist. Fitness Productions, 2013

- Family Games. The Best in Family Game Night. Fitness Productions 2013

- 303 Preschooler–Approved Active Games and Exercises, 2013

- 303 Kid-Approved Active Games and Exercises, 2013

- 303 ‘Tween-Approved Active Games and Exercises 2013



For more information on Kimberly Wechslers books go to www.amazon.com



About Kimberly Wechsler

She is a 22 year fitness industry leader specializing in fitness, nutrition and healthy lifestyle. She is the published author of 7 fitness books, one which has been translated in Spanish. (Hunter House Publishing, Inc.,) Kimberly is also a nutritionist, CHHC, and AADP, and recipe developer for Cooking Lessons from Home.com a Meal Planning Service which designs weekly healthy menu’s for families and then adds a Weekly Family Fitness Challenge along with the weekly meal plans. ” The culture of a healthy lifestyle must begin at home, I believe in taking a “family approach” to health and wellness.”



In 2008, she founded Fitness Productions LLC; Fitness Productions has three separate divisions, one of fitness and well-being, for families www.FitAmericanFamilies.com . “We create innovative products that redefine how people integrate fitness into everyday life and hope to inspire you to live a healthy and fit life.”The second division is Replay4Kids, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization, “Our mission is to promote physical activity by collecting new and gently used sport equipment and donating these gifts throughout our communities to other non-profit organizations that support the health and well-being of our children.” The third division is Cooking Lessons from Home, a weekly meal planning service.



- Kimberly has served on the Governors Committee for Youth Fitness

- Opened four “award winning” fitness camps

- Host of television show, Healthy Lifestyles

- Nine Health and Fitness certifications

- CHHC, certified by The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York City

- AADP, Board Certified of American Association of Drugless Practitioners



