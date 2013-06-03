Now Available: Laser Processing Market (2013 - 2018)

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Laser Processing Market (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Laser Processing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (Co2, ND: YAG, Fiber Laser); Process (Engraving, Marking, Cutting, Drilling); Base Material (Metals, Polymers); Application (Electronics, Machine Part Marking, Medical, Signage) & Geography
Since its advent in 1957, the early adopters of laser (light amplification by simulated emission of radiation) technology were applications such as; ranging, targeting, spectroscopy, and microscopy. The purpose of these applications was either the exploration/measurement of distances or the scientific/laboratory experiments. None of the above mentioned application promoted laser technology on the commercial front such as laser processing. However, with the technological developments, lasers became compact, robust, and versatile. Such developments triggered the industrial and commercial applications such as; micro-machining, modeling, precise sculpting, shaping & sizing objects and materials, and contactless imprinting which now are collectively referred to as laser processing applications.
The revenue generated from laser processing applications is supported by five critical pillars - laboratory equipments, defense & military, compact disc read/write heads, communications, and material processing. The research study, Laser Processing Market (2013 - 2018) analyses the vital material processing segment. The analysis is complemented by qualitative as well as quantitative data; latter being further divided into sales value, sale volume, and average selling price (ASP) data sets. Each of the data set contains historical, estimated, and forecasted values. The total laser processing market is segmented according to the technology, laser processing techniques, machine configuration, vertical, and geography.
Segmentation is done considering the supply side as well as the demand side market parameters. Segments such as technology, laser processing techniques, and machine configuration define the supply side market, whereas, vertical, application, and geography segments define the demand side market. The technology segmentation divides the market according to the various laser technologies such as CO2 laser, solid state lasers, fiber lasers, and excimer lasers. On the other hand, the machine configuration segment describes how the above mentioned lasers are used. Three types of configurations; moving material, flying optics, and hybrid, along with the mode of operation are covered in the report. Depending on the material type, lasers can be used in continuous mode or in a pulsed mode. The laser market data covered for various technology segments is mutually exclusive.
