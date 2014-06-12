Fast Market Research recommends "Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In terms of gross written premium, the Czech Republic has the second-largest life insurance segment in the Central and Eastern European region, after Poland. The country's economy remained under pressure during the review period (2009-2013), as a result of the global, financial and eurozone debt crises, although there is suggested to be much stability taking place in the economy over the forecast period (2013-2018). During the review period, the Czech life insurance segment grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The country's GDP, at current prices, declined at a CAGR of -3.3% during the review period, resulting in an increase in the penetration of life insurance, from 1.42% in 2009 to 1.59% in 2013. The Czech insurance industry is expected to grow over the forecast period (2013-2018), in the presence of factors such as product innovation by insurers and consumer demand towards individual whole life insurance. Individual whole life products are expected to lead the industry's growth over the forecast period, and the pension reform is expected to spur the demand in life segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
- This life insurance segment accounted for 39.6% of the insurance industry's written premium in 2013.
- The country's large volume of internet users, which represented 74.7% of the total population in 2012, encouraged insurers to invest on online applications.
- Due to the wider reach to the customer base, agencies are the most popular channel for distributing unit-linked products and other savings-type life insurance products.
- The pension reform is expected to provide significant business opportunities to the existing life insurance companies, as well as new entrants.
- The life insurance segment of Czech Republic is highly concentrated, with the top-10 companies accounting for 89.4% of its gross written premium in 2012.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in the Czech Republic:
- It provides historical values for the Czech life insurance segment for the report's 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Czech life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in the Czech Republic.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the life insurance business.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ceska Pojistovna AS, Kooperativa Pojistovna AS, Pojistovna Ceske Sporitelny AS, ING Pojistovna, CSOB Pojistovna AS, Axa Zivotni Pojistovna, Generali Pojistovna AS, Allianz Pojistovna AS, Metlife Amcico AS, Komercni Pojistovna AS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- The Insurance Industry in the Central African Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Non-Life Insurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Life Insurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Life Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Non-Life Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in the Dominican Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017