New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Location Analytics Market - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Location Analytics Market by Software (Geocoding, Data Integration & ETL, Query, Reporting & OLAP Visualization), Applications (Marketing, Facilities Management, Risk Assessment, Tracking & Route Monitoring) - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014 - 2019)
The location analytics market analysis consists of various types of software, services, applications, deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions. The overall market size is found by adding up the market size of each solution and services such as consulting services and system integration services.
In location analytics, each solution and service is playing an important role in the market. These solutions and services support various applications including sales and operational profitability, workforce management, customer and marketing management, facilities management, risk assessment/situational awareness and tracking and route monitoring.
Most of the enterprises are focusing on marketing effectiveness. Location analytics basically enables organizations to know where the future is. Location analytics helps to gain business intelligence through latest promotional strategies. Location-based data helps organizations to know where its customers are and monitor trends by correlating products with buying patterns, which in turn helps them to support their marketing strategies. Hence, customer support and satisfaction is one of the major drivers for the location analytics market.
Location analytics enhances the ability of organizations to identify profitable locations, reach the right customer at the right place and time and stay ahead of competition. Location-based data is used by firms to optimize the execution of service delivery by helping them to allocate their resources required for field service. Companies in variety of industries, especially manufacturing, consumer goods and products are looking to expand their business in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
A new innovation, such as real-time location analytics, is higher version of traditional location analytics. Real time location solutions in manufacturing sector are expected to rise at a tremendous rate in coming future due to the need for efficient manufacturing environment with optimum operational profitability. Most of the location analytics vendors are focusing on this new trend to grab the growing opportunity of real-time analytics.
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into solutions and services, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across the applications, deployment type, organization size, verticals, and regions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Advanced Analytics Market - Global Advancement, Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis 2014 - 2019
- Enterprise Content Management Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Railway Management System Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
- Enterprise Collaboration Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
- M2M Satellite Communication Market - Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Green Data Center Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
- Passenger Information System Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)