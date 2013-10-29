Now Available: Lorus Therapeutics Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Lorus Therapeutics Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Lorus Therapeutics Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Lorus Therapeutics Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Lorus Therapeutics Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Lorus Therapeutics Inc. - Brief Lorus Therapeutics Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Lorus Therapeutics Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Lorus Therapeutics Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Lorus Therapeutics Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Lorus Therapeutics Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Lorus Therapeutics Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Lorus Therapeutics Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Lorus Therapeutics Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Lorus Therapeutics Inc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Enterococcus Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Nektar Therapeutics - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
- Addex Therapeutics - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus Faecium Infections - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
- Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus Faecium Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- United Therapeutics Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- e-Therapeutics plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2013