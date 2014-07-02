Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Accessories in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- In 2013 luxury accessories resisted the crisis, as Italian consumers perceive them as affordable treats, if compared with other luxury goods categories, such as designer apparel. Luxury accessories such as luxury bags and sunglasses are considered crucial for personal style, especially by Italian women. They were hence more willing to forego purchasing designer clothing than luxury accessories. Italian consumers are also starting to combine more and more luxury accessories with non-luxury...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
