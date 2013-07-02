Now Available: Luxury Goods in Australia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Goods in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The high net wealth individual population continues to grow at among the strongest rate globally in Australia; having overtaken Italy in total population in 2011, the figure continues to rise. Along with an increasing domestic population, Australia retains an image as a luxury tourist destination within many Asian nations thereby attracting international HNWI tourists from across the prosperous region. Over the review period, companies wised up and an influx of luxury brands to Australian...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
