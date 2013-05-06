Now Available: Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- In 2012 the writing instruments and stationery category was boosted by several special editions and new product arrivals. The Italian brand of writing instruments, Visconti, promoted a special Van Gogh edition for Mother's Day (10 May), and the Montblanc brand launched a limited edition of writing instruments featuring legends of music and art. Also in 2012, the Porsche Design brand opened its first boutique in Mexico, which increased the offer of luxury writing instruments and stationery.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Stationery, Luxury Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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