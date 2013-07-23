Now Available: Lytix Biopharma as - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "Lytix Biopharma AS - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Lytix Biopharma AS - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Lytix Biopharma AS's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Lytix Biopharma AS's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Lytix Biopharma AS and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Lytix Biopharma AS - Brief Lytix Biopharma AS overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Lytix Biopharma AS human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Lytix Biopharma AS with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Lytix Biopharma AS's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Lytix Biopharma AS's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Lytix Biopharma AS in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Lytix Biopharma AS's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Lytix Biopharma AS.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Lytix Biopharma AS and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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