Now Available: Mahindra Satyam (Formerly Satyam Computer Services Limited) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

New Telecom and Computing market report from MarketLine: "Mahindra Satyam (formerly Satyam Computer Services Limited) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"