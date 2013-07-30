Now Available: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Japan

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Chocolate accounts for half of total Confectionery sales in Japan. Seasonal fluctuation of chocolate sales is high. While chocolate companies have focused on improving sales of the existing brands, Gum and Sugar Confectionery categories are driven by new product launches and innovation. Premiumization of chocolate brands and the launch of high-end flagship stores are on the rise.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The demand for seasonal chocolate consumed on holiday and for gifting during major events such as Valentine's Day and White Day is significant in Japan. Luxury Chocolate is a fast growing segment in Japan similar to the mature markets in the US and Western European countries. Consumers are choosing to buy a smaller number of expensive but high quality chocolates, whereas the functional benefits of Confectionery products are a growing driver.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Confectionery categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Confectionery categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Confectionery categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lotte, Meiji, Mondelez, Morinaga, Perfetti, 7-Eleven, Ito Yokada, Sogo and Seibu, AEON
