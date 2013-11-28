Now Available: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in China" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in China. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Chinese Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Better living standards have shifted people's focus from satisfying basic needs to pursuing ahigher quality of life. Steady economic growth, in particular over 2003-2012, has resulted in a rise in disposable income, increasing the purchasing power of the consumer. Chinese GDP per capita has risen steadily across the years, while population growth has stabilized.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Ready Meals in China have become one of the most popular meal solutions among young consumers due to steady rise in single-person and dual-income households, and longer working hours. Due to these, consumers express strong preferences for quick, efficiency-driven products that allow them to feel more in control of their time. This is driving the need for time-saving, convenient, and minimal food preparation.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest detailed data on dynamics in the Chinese Prepared Meals market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors', position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Prepared Meals categories: Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Chinese Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analysed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Mills Inc., Unilever, Zhengzhou Sanquan Food Co., Dr.Oetker China Co., Alberto China Co., Qingdao Xinyang Group, Nestle S.A, The Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, Shuanghui Group.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Germany
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Brazil
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in India
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Australia
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Mexico
- New Consumer Opportunities in Prepared Meals and Meal Components
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Mexico
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Mexico
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Savory Snacks Sector in Mexico